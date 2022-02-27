Reviewing Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) and AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Li Auto has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AB Volvo (publ) has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Li Auto and AB Volvo (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto -2.47% -1.57% -1.14% AB Volvo (publ) 8.84% 23.16% 6.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Li Auto and AB Volvo (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 0 8 1 3.11 AB Volvo (publ) 3 3 1 0 1.71

Li Auto presently has a consensus price target of $44.66, suggesting a potential upside of 60.14%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than AB Volvo (publ).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Li Auto and AB Volvo (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $1.45 billion 19.74 -$23.24 million ($0.08) -348.63 AB Volvo (publ) $43.40 billion 0.95 $3.82 billion $1.88 10.75

AB Volvo (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AB Volvo (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Li Auto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts. The Volvo Penta segment markets marine and industrial engines. The Group Functions and Other segment encompasses Volvo Group IT and Volvo Group Real Estate. The company was founded by Assar-Thorvald Nathanael-Gabrielsson and Erik Gustaf Larson in 1927 and is headquartered in Goteborg, Sweden.

