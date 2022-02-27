Reviewing InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) & Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get InflaRx alerts:

This table compares InflaRx and Legend Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N/A -36.94% -33.68% Legend Biotech -387.71% -134.33% -46.74%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for InflaRx and Legend Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx 1 0 3 1 2.80 Legend Biotech 0 0 4 0 3.00

InflaRx currently has a consensus target price of $9.90, indicating a potential upside of 228.90%. Legend Biotech has a consensus target price of $60.67, indicating a potential upside of 57.90%. Given InflaRx’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe InflaRx is more favorable than Legend Biotech.

Volatility & Risk

InflaRx has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legend Biotech has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of InflaRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Legend Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InflaRx and Legend Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N/A N/A -$38.82 million ($1.32) -2.28 Legend Biotech $75.68 million 78.15 -$303.48 million ($1.28) -30.02

InflaRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Legend Biotech. Legend Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InflaRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InflaRx beats Legend Biotech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

InflaRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous product candidates targeting various cancers, including non-hodgkins lymphoma (NHL), acute myeloid leukemia, and T cell lymphoma. In addition, it is developing allogeneic CAR-T product candidates targeting CD20 for the treatment of NHL and targeting B-cell maturation antigen for the treatment of MM, which are currently in an investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trial in China. Further, the company has product candidates in early preclinical and clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors as well as infectious diseases. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.