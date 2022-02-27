Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SPX Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SPX in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

SPXC opened at $50.53 on Friday. SPX has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in SPX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in SPX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPX by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in SPX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

