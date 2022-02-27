Republic Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,888 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,492% compared to the average daily volume of 150 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after buying an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Republic Services by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after buying an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,062,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,473,000 after buying an additional 64,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,246,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

NYSE:RSG opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.52. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

