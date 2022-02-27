Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on REPYY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Repsol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

