ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) and Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Head to Head Survey

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) and Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

2.5% of Enel Américas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Enel Américas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A N/A Enel Américas 6.33% 9.30% 3.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ReNew Energy Global and Enel Américas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Enel Américas 0 2 0 0 2.00

ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Enel Américas has a consensus target price of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 38.51%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Enel Américas.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Enel Américas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A $4.42 million N/A N/A Enel Américas $12.19 billion 0.74 $825.20 million $0.54 10.96

Enel Américas has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global.

Summary

Enel Américas beats ReNew Energy Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Enel Américas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers. The company was founded on June 19, 1981 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.