Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 70,102 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of SolarWinds worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 73,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,759,000 after purchasing an additional 204,982 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 133,712 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

SWI stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarWinds (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.