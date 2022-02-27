Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.53% of Northern Technologies International worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTIC. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $29,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.03. Northern Technologies International Co. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

