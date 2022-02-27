Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 408.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,660 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Majestic Silver worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 48.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 323,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 105,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 73.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,658 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 175.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 191,591 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,942,000 after buying an additional 764,944 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

AG opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 75.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

