Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 531,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,484 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.90% of Gamida Cell worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 55,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GMDA. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gamida Cell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.62. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Gamida Cell Profile (Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.