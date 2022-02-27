Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 236.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,826 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Redwood Trust worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,869,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,926,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,390,000 after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 75,366 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,296,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

RWT stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.91. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

