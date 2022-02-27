Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $1,022,000.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 31st, Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $232,934.34.
- On Thursday, January 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $1,246,710.00.
- On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Gibson sold 200 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 100 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $2,002.00.
- On Thursday, December 9th, Christopher Gibson sold 1,086 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $21,730.86.
- On Tuesday, December 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $64,093.75.
Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $42.81.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.
