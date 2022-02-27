Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Announces $0.25 Mar 21 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) announced a mar 21 dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2465 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 192.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.3%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,355,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,008,000 after purchasing an additional 424,994 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,066,000 after buying an additional 314,806 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,842,000 after buying an additional 201,844 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 827,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,243,000 after buying an additional 255,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 482,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,574,000 after buying an additional 134,360 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.