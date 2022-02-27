RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on REAL. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised shares of RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

REAL opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $778.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.54. RealReal has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The company’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $99,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $264,253.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,281 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,633,000 after acquiring an additional 160,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,717,000 after purchasing an additional 147,687 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 240.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 746,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 527,176 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

