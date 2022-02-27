RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of RE/MAX worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,222,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,076,000 after purchasing an additional 83,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 535,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -97.87%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

