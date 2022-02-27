RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

RBB has been the subject of several other reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $29.08.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBB Bancorp (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.