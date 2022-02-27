Raymond James Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$52.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price objective on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.33.

TECK.B stock opened at C$46.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$21.86 and a one year high of C$47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.94 billion and a PE ratio of 27.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.14.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

