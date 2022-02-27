Raymond A. Ritchey Sells 21,102 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BXP opened at $123.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.15 and a 200-day moving average of $115.65. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $99.10 and a one year high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 754,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,299,000 after purchasing an additional 647,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,923,000 after purchasing an additional 73,304 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

