Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $596,271.05 and approximately $18,162.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,749.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.42 or 0.06949492 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.21 or 0.00273394 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.23 or 0.00803275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00072142 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.67 or 0.00401780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00216670 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,552,205 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

