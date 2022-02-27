Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.050-$0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $682 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $651.08 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.150 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.80.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,794. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average of $114.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,262 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 518,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,991,000 after buying an additional 44,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rapid7 by 183.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Rapid7 by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Rapid7 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Rapid7 by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

