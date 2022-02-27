Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,399,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $262,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 10,349.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $1,733,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

