RadNet (RDNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect RadNet to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RDNT opened at $24.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. RadNet has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $276,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1,472.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 40,015 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

