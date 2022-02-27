RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. RADCOM updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RADCOM stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.09. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) by 2,032.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

