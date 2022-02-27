Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $23.86 million and approximately $57,974.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,198.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.14 or 0.07107842 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.43 or 0.00276613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.11 or 0.00806452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00073590 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.00403298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.95 or 0.00216722 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,031,423 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

