Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-$97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.57 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Quantum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Quantum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:QMCO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.61. 541,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,658. Quantum has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $156.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.20.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 1,329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 6,391.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 34,384 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

