Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Quanta Services updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.00-6.50 EPS.

NYSE:PWR opened at $108.21 on Friday. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $78.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after acquiring an additional 407,330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

