Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Penumbra, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Penumbra in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.11.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $222.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $193.62 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

