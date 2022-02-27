Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SPX Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SPX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SPX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. SPX’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

SPXC opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. SPX has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $68.24.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,324,000 after buying an additional 198,537 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SPX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SPX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SPX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in SPX by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPX (Get Rating)

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.