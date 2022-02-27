Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issued By Colliers Securities

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five9 in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Five9 stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.42. Five9 has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after buying an additional 1,564,988 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $177,296,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at $134,661,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

