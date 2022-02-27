Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) PT Lowered to €120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €145.00 ($164.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PUMSY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.40.

PUMSY stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Puma has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

