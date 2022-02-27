Public Index Network (PIN) Price Reaches $0.0170 on Top Exchanges

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Public Index Network has a market cap of $2.58 million and $68.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00045908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,697.98 or 0.06997118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,506.94 or 0.99866354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

