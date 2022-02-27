Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $138,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $103.40 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.05 and a one year high of $116.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.84.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.