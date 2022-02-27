Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,679,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 35,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS opened at $209.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.59 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.48.

