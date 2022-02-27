Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6,171.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.