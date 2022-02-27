Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Position in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIPO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter worth $11,232,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at $15,581,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hippo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.90.

NYSE:HIPO opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30. Hippo Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $12.64.

Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.