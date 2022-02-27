Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $34.58

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.58, but opened at $33.30. Prothena shares last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 633 shares changing hands.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Prothena by 75.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after buying an additional 2,510,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prothena by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,464,000 after purchasing an additional 567,706 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth approximately $21,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 1,407.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 201,056 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth approximately $8,678,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

