Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $34.58

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.58, but opened at $33.30. Prothena shares last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 633 shares changing hands.
PRTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.22.
In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Prothena by 75.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after buying an additional 2,510,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prothena by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,464,000 after purchasing an additional 567,706 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth approximately $21,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 1,407.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 201,056 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth approximately $8,678,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
