ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a market cap of $53.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3,747.12%. Analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,380,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

