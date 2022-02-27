Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $11,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PREF. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 555.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $101.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31.

