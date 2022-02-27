Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

