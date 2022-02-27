Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PFC. Piper Sandler downgraded Premier Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Premier Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

PFC stock opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Premier Financial has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Premier Financial by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,658,000 after purchasing an additional 459,554 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Premier Financial by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Premier Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,376,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Premier Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Premier Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

