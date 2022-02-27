Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Get Premier Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Premier Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.37. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 73,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Premier Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.