Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Reduced by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.57.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $449.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.45. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $313.92 and a 52 week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

