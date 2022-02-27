Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.46.

PLXS opened at $81.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average of $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.14. Plexus has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $791,533. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,888,000 after purchasing an additional 220,050 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

