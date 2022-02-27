Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) will announce $839.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $837.75 million and the highest is $841.10 million. Plexus reported sales of $880.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.46.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.59. 140,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,217. Plexus has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $249,328.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $791,533. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 671.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,327 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Plexus by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 6.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

