Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock Price Up 10.3% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) rose 10.3% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 100,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,266,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

PLYA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $1,390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 199,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,051. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $97,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

