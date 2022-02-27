Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.12 and last traded at $84.50. Approximately 30,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,043,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.25.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.91.

The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 153.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.18 and its 200-day moving average is $84.29.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 291.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

