PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Hits $0.0133 on Top Exchanges

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $343,030.30 and approximately $94.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

