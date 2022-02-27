Piper Sandler Weighs in on Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.27. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $281,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 244,619 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,601,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $65,210.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

About Old Second Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.