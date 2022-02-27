Piper Sandler Lowers Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Price Target to $12.00

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

APEN opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.32. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 693.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 360,905 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 239,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth about $1,134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.