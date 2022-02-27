Piper Sandler Cuts Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target to $15.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

