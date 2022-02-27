Piper Sandler Cuts Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target to $15.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.10.
Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.
